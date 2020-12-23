WAUSAU – Horace Mann Middle School has announced its Citizens of the Month for December. Each grade recognized a different trait this month, during blended learning.

Sixth grade – Following academic and behavior expectations:

Timothy Chang, Serenity Lee, Leilah Springer, Owen Springer

Seventh grade – Showing care and concern for the wellbeing of others: Sophia Christopherson, Connor Grimm, Dax Krukowski, Payden Wolff

Eighth grade – Continually showing perseverance with their education: Aubrey Cronce, Adelaide Ellis, Zachary Frangiskakis, Zachary Pagel

Source: Wausau School District

