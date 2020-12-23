The Humane Society Pet of the Week is a service of PawSau Pet Sitters, providing loving care when you’re not there. Learn more here.

Hattie

HATTIE

Howdy friends, my name is Hattie and I’m ready to blow this popsicle stand.

I thought my stay at the shelter was going to be a short one but, unfortunately, my family never came to find me. I’m a beautiful girl with the biggest ears this side of the Mississippi and I’m ready to be your girl. I’m friendly with other dogs, but tend to be the one calling the shots. Cats are OK, too! I can be a little shy when meeting new people and I’m not sure how I would handle young children. I think we’ll both have a lot to learn about each other as we go. Let’s start 2021 off on the right paw!

Editor’s note: Pet of the week is a weekly feature profiling pets at the Humane Society of Marathon County in need of a home. To find out more about this week’s pet and the adoption process, visit the HSMC website here.

