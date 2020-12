RIB MOUNTAIN – The Wausau Nordic Ski Club will offer free adult ski lessons again this year at Nine Mile County Forest Ski Chalet.

Classes – beginner, intermediate and classic/skate – will be held beginning anywhere from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., depending on the skill level, Jan. 5, 12, 19 and 26.

Visit wausaunordic.org and click on “programs” in the tool bar at the top of the page to register for your class and more information.

Like this: Like Loading...