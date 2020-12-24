STEVENS POINT – Faculty and staff members at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point have been recognized for achieving excellence in their fields during the fall 2020-2021 semester:

Marc Young, director of Admissions and Recruitment, was named to Madison365.com’s list, Black Power 2020: Wisconsin’s 51 Most Influential Black Leaders. The list highlights those working in private, public and nonprofit sectors as role models and examples of diversity across the state. Young is a 2013 alumnus of UW-Stevens Point and has worked at the university since then, advancing from administrative assistant to admissions counselor, interim associate director of admissions and interim director of recruitment.



Professor Paul Doruska, forestry, was elected to the Great Lakes Timber Professionals Association Board as the college/university forestry educator, as of Jan. 1, 2021. The organization represents members in Wisconsin and Michigan and is committed to leading the forest products industry in sustainable forest management.



Brenda Lackey, associate dean for Academic Affairs and a professor of human dimensions of natural resources, received the 2020 National Association of Interpretation Award of Distinction, presented at the NAI national conference in November. The NAI recognized Lackey’s teaching, advising and research at UW-Stevens Point as well as her conference presentations, publications and service to the NAI national board.



Assistant Professor Sarah Orlofske and Lecturer Robert Jadin, biology, were part of a study that published a systematic revision of brown vine snakes, resulting in the description of two new species, oxybelis koehleri and oxybelis rutherfordi. These snake species are found in Central America and northern South America.



Professor Alek Toumi, French and Francophone studies, published “AmericCamus 1959” with Editions L’Harmattan, a major editor in Paris, France. The play imagines French philosopher, author and journalist Albert Camus in the fall of 1959 as he visits the Midwest during the McCarthyism “Red Scare” era. This is the 12th book Toumi published and fourth book on Camus.

