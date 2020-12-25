By Shereen Siewert

Crews from at least three area fire departments responded Friday to a report of a blaze at a property east of Wausau on Bultman Road.

Preliminary scanner reports indicate heavy, black smoke was pouring from a shop with vehicles inside before crews arrived, and the steel shed was engulfed in flames a short time later.

The first calls came in at about 11:30 a.m. Birnamwood Fire requested mutual aid from Hewitt and Easton minutes later. The property lists a Birnamwood address and is just north of CTH NN near CTH Y.

There’s no word yet on injuries or what caused the blaze. This story will be updated.

