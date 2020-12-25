By Shereen Siewert

A Wausau family is displaced and the family cat did not survive after a blaze ripped through their home on the city’s east side, fire officials said.

Crews responded just before 8 p.m. on Dec. 24 to the single-family home in the 800 block of Fulton Street. Flames were visible on the second floor and through the roof when firefighters arrived, according to a Wausau Fire Department release.

The homeowners were not at home at the time of the fire and the family dog was rescued by a neighbor. The family cat died in the fire, officials said.

Fire crews quickly brought the flames under control but remained at the scene as of 11 p.m. Thursday to extinguish hot spots and begin investigating the cause of the blaze, which has not yet been determined.

The homeowners will be staying with family in the area. The Wausau Police Department and Wisconsin Public Service assisted at the scene.

No firefighters were injured.

Photos courtesy of the Wausau Fire Department

Like this: Like Loading...