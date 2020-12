Wausau Pilot & Review

Two people were injured Saturday in a single-vehicle rollover crash, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department.

The crash happened on Hwy. J west of Hwy. 17 in the town of Russell.

Both occupants of the vehicle were transported to Aspirus Wausau Hospital for treatment. Police did not specify the severity of their injuries and no names have been released.

