By Shereen Siewert

Fire crews on Monday reported to a report of a blaze in the kitchen of a home on Crestwood Drive in Wausau, on the city’s northeast side.

The blaze was reported at about noon on Monday and started in the kitchen of the home. Residents, who attempted to extinguish the fire themselves, were asked to evacuate.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the blaze was not immediately clear.

