Ice fishing tips from seasoned veterans
Fisheries biologists Kurt Welke, Skip Sommerfeldt and Terry Margenau give helpful tips on fishing for panfish, walleye and northern pike:
- Fishing for bluegill and panfish through the ice [PDF]
- Fishing walleye through the ice [PDF]
- Fishing northern pike through the ice [PDF]
Make it a great ice fishing season by:
Learn the techniques
A little education can make your ice fishing more successful and a lot more enjoyable. Try these techniques to put more fish in your bucket!
Staying safe
The DNR does not monitor ice conditions or the thickness of the ice so be sure to check ice conditions before heading out.
Taking a kid ice fishing
Skip Sommerfeldt, DNR fish biologist, avid ice angler, and father of three girls shares tips for ice fishing fun with the whole family.