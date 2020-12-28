Ice fishing tips from seasoned veterans

Fisheries biologists Kurt Welke, Skip Sommerfeldt and Terry Margenau give helpful tips on fishing for panfish, walleye and northern pike:

Make it a great ice fishing season by:

Learn the techniques

A little education can make your ice fishing more successful and a lot more enjoyable. Try these techniques to put more fish in your bucket!

Staying safe

The DNR does not monitor ice conditions or the thickness of the ice so be sure to check ice conditions before heading out.

Taking a kid ice fishing

Skip Sommerfeldt, DNR fish biologist, avid ice angler, and father of three girls shares tips for ice fishing fun with the whole family.

