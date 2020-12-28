Aspirus Wausau Hospital

Keith and Betheny Seubert announce the birth of their son Soren Joseph, born at 7:51 a.m. Dec. 18, 2020. Soren weighed 6 pounds, 3 ounces.

Alex and Dang Gruling announce the birth of their son Silas Timothy, born at 7:28 a.m. Dec. 21, 2020. Silas weighed 5 pounds, 2 ounces.

Damian and Destiney Wampole announce the birth of their son Paxton Roy, born at 7:29 a.m. Dec. 13, 2020. Paxton weighed 7 pounds, 15 ounces.

Dylan Landwehr and Paige Henke announce the birth of their son Carter David, born at 12:20 p.m. Dec. 24, 2020. Carter weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces.

