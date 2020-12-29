MADISON, Wis. – The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will host a public meeting to discuss updating the Wisconsin Walleye Management Plan for Oneida, Price and Vilas counties.

The meeting will be held via Zoom on Tuesday, Jan. 12 at 6:30 p.m. Anyone interested in walleye management for Oneida, Price and Vilas counties and who would like to participate should contact Max Wolter at Max.Wolter@wisconsin.gov or 715-634-7429. Pre-registration is required.

The current walleye management plan serves as a guide for one of the most sought-after fish species in Wisconsin and outlines seven goals and strategies for walleye management. The updating process will include a review of the existing plan, an analysis of available data and trends and significant public input on angling and management preferences.

The DNR is seeking public feedback on stocking priorities, regulation acceptance and agency resource allocation. The public is invited to give input on the process through:

Comments on walleye management preferences and issues via this public input form

Detailed random mail/online surveys of fishing license holders (both resident and non-resident) to scientifically gauge angler attitudes about management options

Regional virtual meetings with stakeholder groups and individuals to discuss local management issues and partnership opportunities

Future walleye meetings for other counties are available on the DNR’s public meetings calendar.

Like this: Like Loading...