MADISON— The UW System’s COVID-19 surge testing sites will extend operations until mid-January.

Free rapid-response COVID-19 testing will be available to community members, as well as students and employees, at sites across Wisconsin located on or near UW System university campuses. Days and hours vary by site.

People who want to receive a rapid-results test – available in about 15 minutes – should register at www.doineedacovid19test.com or call 800-653-8611. Those who test positive through the rapid-results test are urged to get a confirmatory PCR test.

People do not have to be experiencing symptoms or be a close contact of someone with COVID-19 to get a test, nor do they need to live in the community where the testing site is located.

People seeking to be tested register online, proceed to the testing site, administer the test themselves under supervision, and label it for processing.

