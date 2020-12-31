Editor’s note: This weekly feature of the Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area.

Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of people accused of minor infractions or photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances.

If charges are dropped, the associated mugshot will be removed upon request.

All photos are courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department and are public record.

Email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com with questions or concerns.

Emily E. McColley, 42, of Wausau. Dec. 29, 2020: Operating while revoked, license restriction violation, bail jumping, theft

Anthony J. Harstvedt, 32, of Merrill. Dec. 28, 2020: Criminal damage to property, criminal trespassing and disorderly conduct as a domestic abuse repeater

Alicia Wienandt, 25, of Wausau. Dec. 29, 2020: Fraud against a financial institution between $500 and $10,000; misappropriation of identification information to obtain money; issuing worthless checks and resisting or obstructing an officer

Bobbie J. Burk, 35, of Wausau. Dec. 29, 2020: Possession of methamphetamine

Brandon L. Overton, 29, of Schofield. Dec. 28, 2020: Driving or operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent, fleeing an officer, criminal damage to property, hit and run, resisting or obstructing an officer

Carl W. Harris, 54, of Wausau. Dec. 29, 2020: Fleeing an officer, operating while revoked

Clifford D. Hayes, 35. Dec. 29, 2020: Fleeing an officer, bail jumping, resisting or obstructing an officer, operating while revoked, bail jumping

Darold R. Crass, 38, of Mosinee. Dec. 28, 2020: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, bail jumping, third-offense OWI, operating while revoked, possession of drug paraphernalia

Ethan J. Novak, 29, of Abbotsford. Dec. 29, 2020: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia-repeater

Jacob P. Doty, 29, of Weston. Dec. 29, 2020: Strangulation and suffocation, disorderly conduct-domestic abuse



James J. Bablick, 43, of Butternut. Dec. 28, 2020: Failure to report to county jail, 10+ days

Jarrod T. Digman, 44, of Owen. Dec. 29, 2020: Theft, bail jumping

Jessica Messman, 36, of Mosinee. Dec. 29, 2020: Operating while revoked, bail jumping

Joseph Davidson-Young, 19, of Waupaca. Dec. 28, 2020: Bail jumping, resisting or obstructing an officer

Joseph Hull, 38, of Wausau. Dec. 29, 2020: Operating while revoked, bail jumping

Kole S. Johnson, 21, of Marshfield. Dec. 29, 2020: Burglary, theft

Marquise J.D. West, 31, of Wausau. Dec. 29, 2020: Operating while revoked, bail jumping

Matthew J. Brandt, 38, of Mosinee. Dec. 29, 2020: Sex registry violation

Michael E. Pardo, 41, of Aniwa. Dec. 29, 2020: Taking and driving a vehicle without the owner’s consent, bail jumping

WANTED: Montrell L. Stinson, 30. Arrest warrant issued Dec. 29, 2020: Possession of methamphetamine

Nhia Yang, 37, of Wausau. Dec. 28, 2020: Possession of narcotics with intent to deliver, bail jumping

Raina Calhoun, 17, of Wausau. Dec. 28, 2020: Child abuse-intentionally cause harm



Robby A. Gates, 37, of Marshfield. Dec. 29, 2020: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, bail jumping

Roy W. Boe, 32, of Weston. Dec. 29, 2020: Hit and run involving injury, causing injury while operating under the influence, hit and run-repeater

Samuel L. Moua, 25, of Wausau. Dec. 29, 2020: Operating while revoked, bail jumping

Sara A. Best, 42, of Weston. Dec. 29, 2020: Bail jumping, violating a harassment restraining order

Scott A. Goodin, 41, of Birnamwood. Dec. 29, 2020: Taking and driving a vehicle without the owner’s consent, theft, criminal damage to property

Stephan J. Kohl, 51, of Wausau. Dec. 28, 2020: Battery or threat to a judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer; resisting or obstructing an officer; disorderly conduct

Traci M. Kvacik, 39, of Kenosha. Dec. 29, 2020: Failure to report to jail

Timothy Sage, 39, of Wausau. Dec. 29, 2020: Stalking, knowingly violate a domestic abuse temporary restraining order, bail jumping

Terrell D. Covington, 23, of Wausau. Dec. 29, 2020: Strangulation and suffocation, disorderly conduct

Stephen W. Landis, 25, of Wausau. Dec. 29, 2020: Manufacturing or delivering amphetamine, second or subsequent offense; possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia

Trevor C. Conard, 26, of Wausau. Dec. 28, 2020: Battery by prisoners

