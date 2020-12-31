Michael E. Pardo, 41, of Aniwa. Dec. 29, 2020: Taking and driving a vehicle without the owner's consent, bail jumping

  • Emily E. McColley, 42, of Wausau. Dec. 29, 2020: Operating while revoked, license restriction violation, bail jumping, theft
  • Anthony J. Harstvedt, 32, of Merrill. Dec. 28, 2020: Criminal damage to property, criminal trespassing and disorderly conduct as a domestic abuse repeater
  • Alicia Wienandt, 25, of Wausau. Dec. 29, 2020: Fraud against a financial institution between $500 and $10,000; misappropriation of identification information to obtain money; issuing worthless checks and resisting or obstructing an officer
  • Bobbie J. Burk, 35, of Wausau. Dec. 29, 2020: Possession of methamphetamine
  • Brandon L. Overton, 29, of Schofield. Dec. 28, 2020: Driving or operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent, fleeing an officer, criminal damage to property, hit and run, resisting or obstructing an officer
  • Carl W. Harris, 54, of Wausau. Dec. 29, 2020: Fleeing an officer, operating while revoked
  • Clifford D. Hayes, 35. Dec. 29, 2020: Fleeing an officer, bail jumping, resisting or obstructing an officer, operating while revoked, bail jumping
  • Darold R. Crass, 38, of Mosinee. Dec. 28, 2020: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, bail jumping, third-offense OWI, operating while revoked, possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Ethan J. Novak, 29, of Abbotsford. Dec. 29, 2020: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia-repeater
  • Jacob P. Doty, 29, of Weston. Dec. 29, 2020: Strangulation and suffocation, disorderly conduct-domestic abuse
  • James J. Bablick, 43, of Butternut. Dec. 28, 2020: Failure to report to county jail, 10+ days
  • Jarrod T. Digman, 44, of Owen. Dec. 29, 2020: Theft, bail jumping
  • Jessica Messman, 36, of Mosinee. Dec. 29, 2020: Operating while revoked, bail jumping
  • Joseph Davidson-Young, 19, of Waupaca. Dec. 28, 2020: Bail jumping, resisting or obstructing an officer
    Joseph Hull, 38, of Wausau. Dec. 29, 2020: Operating while revoked, bail jumping
  • Kole S. Johnson, 21, of Marshfield. Dec. 29, 2020: Burglary, theft
  • Marquise J.D. West, 31, of Wausau. Dec. 29, 2020: Operating while revoked, bail jumping
  • Matthew J. Brandt, 38, of Mosinee. Dec. 29, 2020: Sex registry violation
  • Michael E. Pardo, 41, of Aniwa. Dec. 29, 2020: Taking and driving a vehicle without the owner’s consent, bail jumping
  • WANTED: Montrell L. Stinson, 30. Arrest warrant issued Dec. 29, 2020: Possession of methamphetamine
  • Nhia Yang, 37, of Wausau. Dec. 28, 2020: Possession of narcotics with intent to deliver, bail jumping
  • Raina Calhoun, 17, of Wausau. Dec. 28, 2020: Child abuse-intentionally cause harm
  • Robby A. Gates, 37, of Marshfield. Dec. 29, 2020: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, bail jumping
  • Roy W. Boe, 32, of Weston. Dec. 29, 2020: Hit and run involving injury, causing injury while operating under the influence, hit and run-repeater
  • Samuel L. Moua, 25, of Wausau. Dec. 29, 2020: Operating while revoked, bail jumping
  • Sara A. Best, 42, of Weston. Dec. 29, 2020: Bail jumping, violating a harassment restraining order
  • Scott A. Goodin, 41, of Birnamwood. Dec. 29, 2020: Taking and driving a vehicle without the owner’s consent, theft, criminal damage to property
  • Stephan J. Kohl, 51, of Wausau. Dec. 28, 2020: Battery or threat to a judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer; resisting or obstructing an officer; disorderly conduct
  • Traci M. Kvacik, 39, of Kenosha. Dec. 29, 2020: Failure to report to jail
  • Timothy Sage, 39, of Wausau. Dec. 29, 2020: Stalking, knowingly violate a domestic abuse temporary restraining order, bail jumping
  • Terrell D. Covington, 23, of Wausau. Dec. 29, 2020: Strangulation and suffocation, disorderly conduct
  • Stephen W. Landis, 25, of Wausau. Dec. 29, 2020: Manufacturing or delivering amphetamine, second or subsequent offense; possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Trevor C. Conard, 26, of Wausau. Dec. 28, 2020: Battery by prisoners