By Shereen Siewert

One person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash Thursday on Hwy. 45 in Wauapca County, sheriff’s officials said.

The crash was reported at about 7:30 p.m. Dec. 31 on Hwy. 45 at Hilltop Road in the town of Larabee.

A preliminary investigation shows a southbound SUV crossed into northbound lanes, striking a pickup in a head-on collision, police said. The SUV struck two additional northbound vehicles.

The driver of the southbound SUV was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash.

Clintonville Ambulance transported the operator and passenger of the pickup and a passenger in one of the additional vehicles from the scene to the hospital due to their injuries. The severity of their injuries has not been specified.

Names are being withheld pending notification of relatives.

The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Clintonville Police Department, Marion Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, Clintonville and Manawa Ambulance, Clintonville Fire Department, Waupaca County Medical Examiner and the Waupaca County Highway Department.

The crash remains under investigation.

