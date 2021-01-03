Response to COVID-19. For safe volunteer opportunities and safety guidelines, see United Way of Marathon County’s website and the Volunteer Connection section at https://www.unitedwaymc.org/. Please adhere to all recommendations from the federal government, Center for Disease Control and Marathon County Health Department.

Therapy Dogs: Heartland Hospice Services. Certified dogs are needed to visit patients on Heartland Hospice Services. Volunteers and dogs provide social interaction for patients. Contact Amanda to learn more at 715-344-4541 or Amanda.Cottrell@hcr-manorcare.com.

The Neighbors’ Place: Morning Truck Drivers Needed. The ability to drive a box truck is necessary, but no CDL required. Driving the truck, picking up pallets, with some required lifting, is part of the role. A background check and good driving record is required. Must be older than 26. Contact Bettina at Bettina@neighborsplace.org or 715-845-1966.

Digitization Assistance. The Marathon County Historical Society is looking for individuals to take old photos and documents to convert to digitized form. Training provided. Contact Ben at 715-842-5750 or bclark@marathoncountyhistory.org.

In-Kind Donated Items Needed

Response to COVID-19. Please call the agency first and consider ordering online and having in-kind donations shipped to the specific agency. Please call ahead and arrange with the agency coordinator.

Marathon County Literacy: Ice salt, shovel, sand and hand warmers. Help keep people safe and warm when winter weather sets in downtown. Contact Connie at 715- 679-6170.

Undergarments Needed: Briefs, boxers and T-shirts. Bare Necessities is a project of the Workplace Volunteer Council. Women’s, men’s, girl’s and boy’s items needed, with boys size 2T, 3T and 4T especially needed right now. Contact Janet at 715-359-2073.

Boys and Girls Club: New Warm Mittens or Gloves for Older Kids. Boys & Girls Club would love to provide kids (4th-12th grade) with new winter wear. Order and ship or safely drop off. Call for instructions. Contact Mao Thao at maot@bgclub.com or 715-845-2582, ext.203.

More Donation Opportunities! Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at www.unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com.

Source: United Way of Marathon County

Like this: Like Loading...