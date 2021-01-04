Get creative over the winter by making a felt wall hanging for your home. The supplies for this project are included in a Grab & Go craft kit that can be picked up from any of the nine Marathon County Public Library locations from Jan. 4 through Jan. 29 (while supplies last.) This project is for adults, and will include felt, ribbon and instructions. Stop by the MCPL Wausau drive thru, or make an appointment for curbside pickup at the branch libraries, to get yours. Free. Call 715-261-7230 for more info.

