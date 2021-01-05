Wausau Pilot & Review

Family Video is set to close both Wausau-area locations, according to a news release issued Tuesday.

The Wausau location, 1405 N. Sixth St., and the Weston location at 2410 Schofield Ave. are liquidating inventory, selling movies, video games, CBD products and store fixtures and will close once all the inventory is sold.

The company in October announced 200 stores would close, due in part to the increase in streaming services such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

“We are very thankful to have been able to provide entertainment for many family movie nights, and want to thank the people of Wausau and our incredible staff for the many years of support and service,” said Keith Hoogland, CEO, Highland Ventures, LTD.

Family Video has been a presence in Wausau since 1996. The store’s website, www.familyvideo.com, remains open to purchase movies, games, CBD products and other merchandise.

