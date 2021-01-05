By Shereen Siewert

Areas of freezing fog could make travel hazardous through early Tuesday afternoon, according to a special weather statement from the National Weather Service.

Subfreezing temperatures and moisture near the ground is producing areas of freezing fog, reducing visibility and making untreated roads and sidewalks slidk.

Weather officials say visibility is reduced to a half mile or less in some areas. Travelers are urged to use caution when driving and leave plenty of space between vehicles.

Visibility is expected to improve by mid-afternoon .

