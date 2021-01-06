(PRESS RELEASE) WAUSAU — The Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce sold more than $690,000 in gift certificates in 2020. These Chamber gift certificates can be redeemed at more than 800 member businesses in the region, ensuring that these dollars are spent locally.

“The impact of these gift certificates goes well beyond the initial purchase.” said David Eckmann, Ed.D., President and CEO of the Chamber. “When redeemed, the flow of dollars will have indirect impacts on the greater Marathon County area, including businesses and families.”

“Thank you to everyone who purchased gift certificates in 2020, particularly in light of the unique challenges many local businesses have faced this year.” said Eckmann.

Gift certificates can be ordered in any amount from $10 to $50 per certificate. Each certificate expires one year after the date of issue. Search an online directory on WausauChamber.com for the most up-to-date list of businesses that accept Chamber gift certificates.

Call 715-845-6231 to place your order for pick up on either Tuesday or Thursday morning. Please allow three business days to process large orders.

Due to COVID-19, the Chamber has made a few changes to the gift certificate order and pickup process to ensure the safe distancing of staff and customers. The Chamber’s lobby remains closed to visitors so orders must be placed ahead of time and picked up by appointment at the Greater Wausau Chamber office: 200 Washington St Suite 120 Wausau, WI 54403. Several payment options are available.

