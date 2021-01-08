WAUSAU – A new virtual series that features local high school students performing classic songs from throughout Broadway history will launch today, Jan. 8.

Episode 1 of “The Best of Broadway Series” will premier on The Grand Theater’s Facebook and YouTube pages at 7 p.m. The first episode will feature students from D.C. Everest Senior, Wausau West, Mosinee, Stevens Point Area Senior and Lakeland Union high schools singing songs from America’s Jazz Age of the 1930s and 1940s.

While the Central Wisconsin Jerry Ensemble has been unable to rehearse in-person as a group this year, students have been holding virtual rehearsals to prepare for in-person, socially distanced recording sessions for these solos, duets and trios on the stage of The Grand.

“Even though this year looks a lot different for the Jerry Ensemble than we had expected, we’re still finding ways to make the most out of it. I know for me, personally, this has been a great learning experience,” said Olivia Mathis, a Jerry Ensemble member and senior at Wausau West High School, in a news release. “This new, socially distanced way of singing together is definitely new to the group, but it has been a lot of fun, and I’m excited to continue performing and creating.”

The public can enjoy all of the Best of Broadway performances from the comfort of home at no cost. More episodes will follow this winter and spring.

To learn more about the Central Wisconsin Jerry Ensemble and The Best of Broadway Series, visit www.grandtheater.org/programs/jerry-ensemble or email The Grand’s Director of Education & Community Engagement Katy Lang at klang@grandtheater.org.

