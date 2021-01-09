WAUSAU – Professor Brett Barker will again present his Civil War Book Club in 2021, now virtually via Zoom.

In January you will receive an invitation from Professor Barker to join the Book Club via Zoom.

The dates of the book club and the books are:

Jan. 28: Susannah Ural, “Don’t Hurry Me Down to Hades: The Civil War in the Words of Those Who Lived It.” ISBN-10: 1472809106 ISBN-13 : 978-1472809100

Feb. 25: Stephen Oates, “Abraham Lincoln: The Man Behind the Myths.” ISBN-10: 9780060924720 ISBN-13: 978-0060924720

March 25: Nathan Kalmoe, “With Ballots and Bullets: Partisanship and Violence in the American Civil War.” ISBN-10: 1108792588 ISBN-13: 978-1108792585

April 29: Megan Kate Nelson, “The Three-Cornered War: The Union, The Confederacy, and Native Peoples in the Fight for the West.” Hardcover: ISBN-10: 1501152548 ISBN-13: 978-1501152542

Paperback (to be released Feb. 16): ISBN-10: 1501152556 ISBN-13: 978-1501152559

For more information, call the Marathon County Historical Society at 715-842-5750.

If you want to be a part of the book club and receive an invitation to participate, contact Gary Gisselman at research@marathoncountyhistory.org.

