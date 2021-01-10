By Shereen Siewert

A Wisconsin State Patrol trooper, assisted by a passing motorist, rescued a 15-year-old girl who was clinging to the McCleary Bridge by her fingertips, according to the agency’s social media post.

The trooper was traveling over the bridge, which connects Wausau to Rib Mountain, when he saw the girl holding onto the bridge’s railing with one arm and dangling over the Big Rib River below.

The trooper stopped his cruiser and ran to the girl, who was now hanging by her fingertips. The trooper immediately reached over, grabbed her arm, and, with the help of another motorist, the two pulled the girl to safety.

The girl was transported to a nearby hospital via ambulance for a medical evaluation.

The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. The girl’s name has not been disclosed.

Top image: Wisconsin State Patrol Facebook post

Like this: Like Loading...