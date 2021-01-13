By Shereen Siewert

Police in Wausau are seeking the public’s help identifying two people suspected of burglarizing a Wausau pharmacy.

The Wausau Police Department released surveillance video that shows two people forcing their way into Young’s Drug Store, 310 Bridge St., in the early morning hours of Jan. 6. See the video, below.

Police say the suspects likely fled the scene in a red car that was seen on video surveillance nearby. Investigators are now asking the public’s help identifying the people shown in the video.

Wausau Police Department Facebook video

Police have not specified what was taken but are actively searching for the two suspects.



Anyone with information should contact Detective Jim Martin at 715-261-7942 or at James.Martin@ci.wausau.wi.us . Tips can also be submitted through Marathon County Crime Stoppers at http://www.marathoncountycrimestoppers.org/ . Just click on “Submit a Tip.”

