By Shereen Siewert

Wausau RiverWolves co-owner Teri Woodhull died Sunday after a long battle with ovarian cancer, the hockey organization announced on Wednesday.

Teri and her husband, Duncan Woodhull, were instrumental in bringing junior hockey to Wausau in 2017.

“Teri was an amazing person to work with in establishing the RiverWolves in Central Wisconsin,” said Zach Serwe, RiverWolves director of business operations. “She brought out the best in everyone she came in contact with and was always focused on doing good by everyone.”

After her cancer diagnosis, she became an active volunteer and ardent financial supporter of the Minnesota Ovarian Cancer Alliance (MOCA) and was passionate about improving patient access to clinical trials. Her experience was featured in numerous publications including CURE Magazine and the 2017 AACR Annual Cancer Progress Report.

In September 2017 she represented patients as a featured speaker at the Washington, D.C. Congressional briefing on cancer research.

Teri Woodhull, who was also the board president for FORCE: Facing our Risk of Cancer Empowered, represented women with ovarian cancer on two advisory panels and was a regular blog contributor for Globe-athon, an international effort to raise awareness of gynecologic cancers.

The RiverWolves organization is asking fans attending the team’s Saturday, Jan. 16 home game versus Milwaukee to be in their seats prior to puck drop for a special pre-game ceremony in Teri’s memory. RiverWolves players will also wear a special helmet sticker in Teri’s honor for the remaining of the 2020-21 season. Limited tickets are available for Saturday’s game via riverwolveshockey.com.

“We mourn the loss of Teri Woodhull,” said Head Coach Colin Bailey. “Teri has had a tremendous impact on the lives of many and she will be dearly missed. I’d like to thank Teri, as well as Duncan for everything they have done for the players and myself for bringing the great game of hockey to Wausau on the junior level.”

Donations in Teri’s memory can be made to MOCA at www.mnovarian.org or FORCE – www.facingourrisk.org/tribute/286.

