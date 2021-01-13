By Shereen Siewert

Some hazardous road conditions are expected over the next few days in the Wausau area with fog overnight and a messy mix of snow and rain on Thursday extending in to Friday.

The National Weather Service warns patchy, dense fog is likely Wednesday night into Thursday morning, posing a hazard to drivers. The fog could also deposit ice on roads, resulting in a few slippery spots.

Snow will move into central Wisconsin late Thursday morning or early Thursday afternoon, then overspread the rest of the area by early evening, according to weather officials. The snow could be mixed with some rain at the onset, especially in eastern Wisconsin.

Periods of snow will continue into Friday night.

Several inches of accumulation are possible, with the highest totals across central and north central Wisconsin with hazardous travel conditions.

Lake effect snow showers are also expected this weekend across far north-central Wisconsin.

