By Shereen Siewert

A winter weather advisory has been issued for Wausau and Marathon County in advance of a two-day period of ice and snow.

Up to five inches of accumulation is possible, beginning with freezing drizzle Thursday and turning to snow on Friday.

The wintry mix will develop late Thursday afternoon with ice accumulations possible, making sidewalks and roadways exceptionally treacherous.

Precipitation is expected to transition to all snow for much of tonight, then mix with freezing drizzle late tonight into Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service. Locally higher snowfall amounts are possible, especially if a band of snow persists over an area for a period of time.

The winter weather advisory begins at 5 p.m. Thursday and extends to noon on Friday.

Drivers should plan on slippery road conditions that could impact travel both Thursday and Friday morning. Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 511.

