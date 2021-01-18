By Shereen Siewert

The Minocqua Brewing Company has so far raised more than $50,000 for their SuperPac that erected billboards throughout the region calling for Republican Rep. Tom Tiffany and Republican Sen. Ron Johnson to resign.

The company, owned by Stevens Point native Kirk Bangstad, announced in early January the launch of a Super PAC to unseat the two Republicans representing the area who were challenging the election of Democrat Joe Biden for President. The announcement was made one day before a mob descended on the nation’s Capitol.

The company will also donate 5 percent of all profits to the SuperPac, which is also targeting State Rep. Rob Swearingen (R-Rhinelander) for his opposition to Gov. Tony Evers’ efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Johnson is also the subject of more than $100,000 worth of broadcast ads from the Democratic Party of Wisconsin that seek to tie his rhetoric to the riot.

All three politicians are up for reelection in 2022. The idea behind the Super PAC is to help defeat the three Republicans, while helping “free the Northwoods of corruption, sedition and conspiracy theories,” according to the campaign.

“We are starting to believe the vast majority of Wisconsinites who really wishes they didn’t have to worry about politics and would rather drink beer while watching the Packers beat the Rams has woken up and is pissed that some of our elected officials would rather help incite an attack on our country to gain political points than stand up to a bully,” the Minocqua Brewing Company posted on Facebook. “Ron Johnson and Tom Tiffany would rather see America burn than admit that Joe Biden won the presidential election fair and square, and because of that, they need to go…forever.”

Though the campaign and the large signs calling for Johnson and Tiffany’s resignationare garnering praise from supporters, not everyone is happy with the company’s decision.

“You just guaranteed I won’t buy what you brew,” said David Clemens, of Wisconsin Dells.

“How sick,” wrote Rose Wolf. ” Sucks.”

Two billboards on Hwy. 29 near Wausau and a third placed on Hwy. 51 near Tomahawk show photos of the two lawmakers with the words “They Must Resign” in large red lettering.

In a Jan. 4 post announcing the SuperPac, Bangstad called lawmakers who are advocating for Trump’s victory “traitors to our country.”

“I believe that the refusal by our state Republican representatives to protect us during Covid, coupled with the treasonous actions of our federal representatives against our democracy, have shown that Republican politicians in the Northwoods are pure poison,” Bangstad said. “And I’ve decided to do something about it.”

