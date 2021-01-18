By Shereen Siewert

A 39-year-old Wausau man is facing potential reckless homicide charges in connection with the death of his infant son, Wausau Police Capt. Ben Graham confirmed Monday.

Ronnie D. Lofton was arrested Friday afternoon at his home in the 1400 block of North Second Street. He is due in court Tuesday for a probable cause hearing.

Police say they were notified at about 10:12 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 9 of a 3-month-old infant with an unexplained life-threatening brain injury. The boy was brought to Aspirus Wausau Hospital by his mother and father, police said.

Due to the extent of the boy’s injury and his age, the infant was immediately transferred to Marshfield Children’s Hospital for emergency and specialized care and a criminal investigation immediately launched.

The boy died of his injuries on Thursday, Jan. 14. An autopsy is set for Tuesday.

The Wausau Police Department has referred a preliminary charge of first-degree reckless homicide to the Marathon County District Attorney’s Office.

If probable cause is found on Tuesday, an initial appearance will be scheduled for a later date.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges may result.

“We extend our thoughts and prayers to those impacted by the infant’s death,” Graham wrote, in a news release.

Like this: Like Loading...