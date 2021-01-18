Judith M. Miller

Judith Miller left us on December 7, 2020, after a lengthy bout in the hospital. She was ultimately a victim of COVID-19, which she contracted while in rehab from her earlier operation. She will be sorely missed by her life partner Anders, brothers Michael and Jay, sisters-in-law Gail, Katia, and Kelly, her niece Tanya, cousins Lucille, Shah, Valeh and Carol, colleagues and neighbors too numerous to mention, and her treasured furry friends.



Born in La Grange Park, IL, Judith moved to Wausau in the 60s, a place she was glad to call home. After acquiring a B.A. in Liberal Arts from the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, Judith earned licenses in life insurance and futures trading as a post-graduate. Judith was passionate about helping others, and was looking forward to continuing to inspire and improve the lives of those in her community in retirement. In addition to her career in social services, Judith also went on to become Prior Chair of Domestic Abuse and Sexual Assault Victims Services (DASAVS); the founder of Wausau’s first shelter for abused women and children; a former volunteer with the Marathon County Humane Society and YWCA In-School Diversity Training Program; member of Citizens’ Climate Lobby (CCL) and Midwest Renewable Energy Association; and, most recently, candidate for Wausau City Council in 2020.



A virtual memorial service for Judith will be held over Zoom on Thursday, January 21, 2021 at 8:00 p.m. CST (6 p.m. PST, 7 p.m. MST, 9 p.m. EST):

https://langara.zoom.us/j/66582873608

The service will be conducted by a local Celebrant, Jeff Krcil. He will speak at first about Judith’s life, and then there will be time for all who wish to share any reflections or sentiments.

If this is your first time using Zoom, please take a minute to review this how-to tutorial in advance: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hIkCmbvAHQQ.

Please contact judithmillermemorial@gmail.com if you experience any technical difficulties. A recording will be available upon request.

We are limiting in-person attendance to 10 people. If you plan to attend in person, please RSVP to judithmillermemorial@gmail.com as soon as possible.

We also encourage you to share a fond personal memory or anecdote of Judith, either in-person or virtually. Please consider thinking about or writing down what you want to say ahead of time.

Joan J. Utecht

Joan J. (Genrich) Utecht, age 85, of Brokaw, died January 16, 2021.

She was born July 13, 1935 in Wausau, daughter of the late William and Mary (Maas) Genrich. Joan graduated from Wausau High School in 1953. On May 10, 1958, she married Donald L. Utecht at Salem Ev. Lutheran Church, Wausau.

She lived in Appleton and worked there for several years before marriage. She enjoyed their cottage at Garth Lake. Her family was everything.

Survivors include one son, Andrew (Tâm) Utecht, Buena Park, CA; two daughters, Kerry (Randy) Wokatsch of Marathon and Amy (Craig) Charboneau of Somerset, KY; grandchildren, Haley Kurth of Brokaw, Molly (Brydon Gill) of Richmond, KY and Abby Charboneau of Somerset, KY, Ryan (Brittany) of Wausau, Kyle, Ross (Mariah) of Oshkosh, and Kory Wokatsch of Marathon; great-grandchildren, Abryeana, Emma, Stella, and Brynlee; numerous nieces and nephews; brother-in-law, Arleigh (Donna) Utecht of Wausau, and sister-in-law, Joyce Utecht of Wausau. She is further survived by very special friends, Marion, Helen, Jan, and Mary, of Appleton.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Utecht in June, 2007; brothers, Wilbert, Donald, and Myron; sisters, Norma Teuke, Dorothy D’Amore, Evelyn Fischer, Marion Hoff, and Patricia Krueger.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 21, 2021 at Helke Funeral Home, 302 Spruce Street, Wausau. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Entombment will be in Restlawn Garden of Eternal Rest Mausoleum. Joan’s service will be streamed live on her obituary page at www.helke.com and will be available for future viewing.

Online condolences may be shared at www.helke.com.

JoAnn E. (Ziegel) Bretl

JoAnn E. Bretl, 86, Wausau, died Friday, January 15, 2021 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

She was born April 20, 1934 in Wausau, daughter of the late Edwin and Bertha (Eggebrecht) Ziegel. She married James Kramm in 1953 in the town of Hamburg. He preceded her in death on January 21, 1980. On April 24, 1982, she married William Bretl at St. Matthew Catholic Church, Wausau. He survives.

JoAnn was a homemaker and worked at First American Bank in Wausau until her retirement. Among her favorite pastimes, she enjoyed playing cards, cribbage and watching the Packers. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Survivors include, her husband, William; two sons, Dennis (Barbara) Kramm and Randy (Mary) Kramm, both of Mosinee; one sister, Michelle (Gary) Voigt, Merrill; four grandchildren, Steven (Amy) Kramm, Jennifer (fiancé Jason Londerville), Renee (Jerik) Giese and Christina (Dan Wierzba) Kramm; four great-grandchildren, Oliver and Noah Kramm, Lanndon and Brooklyn Giese; five step-children, Lee (Pam) Bretl, Palatine, IL, Penny (Bruce) Oleszczuk, Portland, OR, Tom (Cindy) Bretl, Wausau, Jane (Tim) Brzezinski, Kronenwetter and Mike (Bobbie) Bretl, Raleigh, NC; 11 step-grandchildren; and 19 step-great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents and first husband, James, she was preceded in death by her great-grandson, Kolton Kramm; one sister, Shirley Zocher; and one brother, Franklin Ziegel.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at St. Matthew Catholic Church, Wausau. Rev. Robert Thorn will preside. Burial will be at Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. until time of services at the church. Social distancing will be observed and face masks will be required to attend.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to all the doctors, nurses and Chaplain at Aspirus Wausau Hospital for all the wonderful care and support you gave to JoAnn and her family.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 3400 Stewart Avenue, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Marlys O. Shepanik

Marlys died January 13, 2021 under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services at Hospice House. She was born in 1929 in North Dakota to the late William and Gladys Mowrey. She married Louis Shepanik in 1949 at St Marys Church in Wausau. He preceded her in death in 1988.

Marlys died January 13, 2021 under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services at Hospice House. She was born in 1929 in North Dakota to the late William and Gladys Mowrey. She married Louis Shepanik in 1949 at St Marys Church in Wausau. He preceded her in death in 1988.

They did a lot of camping with their children up north and later they traveled to Europe to see places such as London, Paris, Rome and many other countries. For their 25th anniversary they went to Hawaii. For her 85th birthday, Marlys went back to Germany on a music trip. In her early days, she loved to sew for her children, can fruits and vegetables and bake bread, making sure she timed it for the loaves to be coming out of the oven when dad got home from work and us kids from school. She worked at the Palms supper club while we were little and many other restaurants, along with waitressing at the Labor Temple. She retired from K-mart after 21 years and began volunteering. She packed lunches for the homebound for 15 years, volunteered at the Grand Theatre, Salvation Army, the Wisconsin Valley Fair under the VFW tent and St Vincent De Paul in Wausau. She was a member of the Little Flower Council at St Therese Church in Rothschild and also the Ladies Auxilary VFW in Wausau. She loved to go dancing and the Polka fests with her favorite band The Music Connection for many years, going on many bus trips with the band. She is survived by her 4 children, Cathy ( John) Schepp, Wausau, Rosemary (Steve) Watters, Spring Green, Wisconsin, Robert (Patti) Shepanik, Oak Grove,Minnesota, and David ( Laurie) Shepanik, Fridley, Minnesota, 8 grandchildren, Kelly (Jason) Bragg, Wisconsin Rapids, Steve Schepp, Wausau, Abby (Travis) Biers, Pine Island, Minnesota, Zach ( Whitney) Watters, River Forest, Illinois, Nicole Shepanik (Nick) Columbia Heights, Minnesota Amy Shepanik Plymouth, Minnesota, Aaron Shepanik(Britanny) Duluth, Minnesota and Ben (Rachel)Watters, Richmond, Virginia and 6 great-grandchildren, Kaydence and Cora Bragg, Violet and Benny Biers, Isabelle and Finn Watters. Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother and sister and brother and sister in law. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank Rennes Health and Rehab Center Weston Wisconsin and Hospice House Wausau, for all the care given to mom.

Dale J. Dickman

Dale ‘Stan’ Dickman, 84 of Birnamwood, died on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

Stan was born on September 19, 1936 in the Village of Birnamwood. The son of Milda Dickman.

On September 12, 1970, Stan was united in marriage to Carol Roewart at Peace Lutheran Church in Antigo. She preceded him in death on April 1, 2014.

Stan worked at Crestline Windows in Wausau for many years. He loved going on long walks around Birnamwood and would often walk the Wiouwash Trail to Wittenberg, where he attended many of the High School sporting events. Stan was an avid San Francisco 49ers fan. He enjoyed listening to polka music, especially Dick Rodgers.

Stan is survived by his daughter, Karen Dickman of Birnamwood; one granddaughter, Crystal (Daniel) Walters; one brother-in-law, Donald Roewart of White Lake; one sister-in-law, Bonnie Roewart and many other relatives and friends.

Stan was preceded in death by his mother; his wife; four aunts, Esther Kolz, Marie Gilray, Laura Blakley and Anna St. John and one cousin, Betty Kreger.

A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Birnamwood. Rev. Lois Graper will officiate. Burial will be in Forest Cemetery, Birnamwood. Visitation will be on Saturday, from 11:00 AM until the time of service at the funeral home.

Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.

Jean H. Glodowski

Jean H. Glodowski, 80 of Hatley, died of a non COVID illness, on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield.

Jean was born on November 18, 1940 in Hatley, the daughter of Bernard ‘Barney’ and Sophie (Falkowski) Kuklinski.

On April 22, 1961, Jean was united in marriage to James Glodowski at St. Florian’s Catholic Church in Hatley.

Jean was previously employed at Johnson Cookie Company and Briggs & Stratton. The couple moved to Hatley in 1963. Jean enjoyed gardening, yardwork and canning. She loved her flower gardens, especially her moon plants. Jean was an animal lover. She was truly fond of her guinea pig.

Jean is survived by her husband, James; two children, Russell Glodowski and Michelle Glodowski, both of Hatley; two grandchildren, Lacey and Cassidy; a sister, Linda (Jim) Tuskowski of Menominee Falls and many other relatives and friends.

Jean was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Bernie and three sisters in infancy.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00am, on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at St. Florian’s Catholic Church, Hatley. Fr. Gregory Bohren will preside. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 9:00am until the time of mass at the church.

Like this: Like Loading...