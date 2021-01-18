Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.

Dear editor,

The opinion published January 16, 2021 entitled “Tom Tiffany showed leadership by objecting to vote certification” is an interesting view of recent events related to the presidential election.

Congressman Tom Tiffany objected to the certification of Wisconsin’s 10 elector ballots on January 6, 2021 because he says it is documented that both Dane and Milwaukee Counties did not follow state statutes.

The courts have ruled on this objection and did not invalidate the certification for not following state statutes. Most Republicans accepted the court ruling and did not object. Joe Biden was certified by Congress early on January 17, 2021 as the president elect to be sworn in on January 20, 2021.

The constitution lays out the duties of the three branches of the federal government. The judicial branch decides on disputes between the other branches. Joe Biden is scheduled to be sworn in by a judge on January 20, 2021.

Tom Tiffany is just one member of the legislative branch of the government. Tom Tiffany disagrees with his party and the judiciary on the voter certification by the Electoral College. The opinion article claims Tom Tiffany to show leadership, integrity, and following the law.

The law (Constitution) says the courts have the final say in this issue and have spoken. Tom Tiffany is not being honest in accepting Joe Biden as president as the Electoral College has indicated. The majority of Republicans and its leadership have accepted it – like the Democrats did when the Supreme Court ruled that Al Gore lost the vote count in Florida in 2000.

Saying Tom Tiffany showed leadership may be valid, but is he leading the way to having riots in our capitals and encouraging Wisconsin voters not following the rule of law?

Sincerely,

Kenneth Schueller

Like this: Like Loading...