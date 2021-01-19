MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is now accepting applications for its annual Wisconsin Hunter Ethics Award. Nominees are selected based on exceptional moral actions and character while out in the field.

Established in 1997, the Wisconsin Hunter Ethics Award recognizes a hunter whose action is symbolic of Wisconsin’s hunting heritage. This honor represents an outdoor tradition enjoyed responsibly, respectfully and safely.

“Ethical behavior demonstrates the moral character of the hunting public and illustrates how people can assist one another while recreating together in the outdoors,” said Casey Krueger, DNR Chief Conservation Warden.

Any hunter or non-hunter can nominate a licensed Wisconsin hunter for the Wisconsin Hunter Ethics Award for their actions during the 2020 calendar year. Although many nominations result from gun deer season, ethical actions can occur during a squirrel hunt, turkey hunt, waterfowl hunt or other Wisconsin hunting season.

“Ethical actions come in many forms; examples could include helping another person during a hunt or taking steps to protect our natural resources,” Krueger said. “Over the years, award recipients have returned lost gear, helped others find lost game or assisted another hunter facing a challenge of some kind.”

A four-person committee reviews the nominations and selects the person deemed most deserving of this award. The annual honor’s creators are Bob Lamb, retired outdoors editor of the La Crosse Tribune; Steve Dewald, retired DNR conservation warden supervisor, and Jerry Davis, a retired University of Wisconsin-La Crosse biology professor and outdoors writer.

The nomination committee focuses on singular actions or events rather than individuals who have long term conservation-related programs.

Submit nominations by email or letter explaining what the ethical act was to:

The Department of Natural Resources

c/o April Dombrowski, DNR Recreational Safety Section Chief

101 S. Webster St., P.O. Box 7921

Madison, WI 53707-7921

Email: April.Dombrowski@wisconsin.gov

The deadline to submit a nomination is Feb. 19, 2021.

To become eligible for the 2020 award:

The nominee must be a licensed (resident or nonresident) Wisconsin hunter.

The ethical hunting act must have occurred in Wisconsin during the 2020 calendar year.

Nominations are considered for any DNR-regulated hunting activity in Wisconsin.

Written nominations must contain the name, address and telephone number of the witness or witnesses, or be aware of the behavior, which led to the nomination.

Like this: Like Loading...