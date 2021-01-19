Name: Morgan Henrichs

Hometown: Merrill

High school attended: Merrill High School

Current program or major:

Mechanical Engineering (a partnership with UW-Platteville)

Why did you choose UW-Stevens Point at Wausau?

I chose UW-Stevens Point at Wausau for its mechanical engineering program. UWSP at Wausau offers on-site and online streaming classes of the engineering curriculum, which feeds perfectly into a UW-Platteville mechanical engineering degree. Being able to complete my degree at the Wausau campus is saving me a lot of money and is closer to home.

What surprised you the most about the university when you arrived on campus?

I think the thing that surprised me the most was how much one-on-one instruction you receive from the professors. The small class sizes make it easier for the professors to offer individual instruction when you need help.

How or when did you discover your purpose? How did UW-Stevens Point at Wausau faculty/staff help?

I discovered my purpose during my first year of high school. After taking a couple of tech ed classes, I decided I wanted to be an engineer. I was a bit intimidated as engineering has been a mainly male- dominated career path. The UWSP at Wausau staff and faculty helped me overcome that by being supportive and encouraging.

Why did you choose your program/major?

I’ve always had more of a passion for tech ed classes than any of the other electives I was offered. When I got to high school, it all just kind of clicked for me.

Who has been your favorite professor or staff member?

Engineering professor Mark Holdhusen has always been so willing to help me when I don’t understand a subject or topic. I cannot be grateful enough. He is also nice and friendly.

In addition to being a college student, what takes up your free time?

I currently work part-time at Young’s Long Term Care Pharmacy. When I’m not either at work or attending class, I love reading, geocaching and hanging out with friends.

What do you plan to do after attending UW-Stevens Point at Wausau?

Since I can get my bachelor’s degree at UWSP at Wausau, I plan on going into the work force right after graduation. My hope is to work as a mechanical engineer at a local company.

To make the most of their college experience, what advice do you have for incoming students?

Don’t be afraid to go outside of your comfort zone when choosing classes, joining clubs (even creating a new one) or sports. You might find a new passion and could make some new friends.

Like this: Like Loading...