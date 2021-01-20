(Wausau, WI)- The North American 3 Hockey League (NA3HL) today announced the Divisional Stars of the Week presented by Bauer Hockey for the week ending January 17, 2021. The divisional stars of the week are awards given each week of the regular season to the top-performing players in each of the five divisions of the NA3HL as nominated by their head coaches.

Central Division Star of the Week: Pavel Bakhtin, F, Wausau RiverWolves

Bakhtin was instrumental to Wausau’s endeavors last week, tallying two goals and three assists in his first three games with the club and helping them pick up a hard-earned win along the way. After playing nine games with El Paso to start the year, Bakhtin debuted in style with the RiverWolves on Friday, notching a goal and an assist in a 5-1 victory — his second multi-point game of the year. After following up with another helper on Saturday, Bakhtin again posted a 1g, 1a stat line in Sunday’s tilt, solidifying his three-game point streak and marking a strong start to life in Wausau. He now boasts 3g-6a—9pts in 12 total games this year.

Your Wausau RiverWolves are back home this weekend versus the St. Louis Blues Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Limited tickets are available via riverwolveshockey.com.

