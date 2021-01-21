Wausau Pilot & Review

This week’s featured cocktail is a twist on the classic martini with the refreshing taste of citrus to tickle your taste buds.

The recipe comes from The Palms Supper Club and was created by Penny Borchardt.

Citrus Martini

2 oz. Vodka

1 oz. Limoncello

2 oz. Orange juice

To create the citrus martini, measure all ingredients and pour into a pitcher or shaker with ice. Combine, then strain and pour into a chilled martini glass and serve. For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.

Like this: Like Loading...