WAUSAU – Adults can add a little sparkle to their lives by getting a Grab & Go kit containing the necessary supplies for making a decorative bauble magnet! The kits will be available at all nine Marathon County Public Library locations from February 1 through February 26, while supplies last.

Each kit will contain a small magnet and multicolored plastic jewels and gems, which will be used to make a dazzling, colorful magnet (all you need to supply is your own glue!)



Kits are free and available while supplies last. Limit one kit per adult. For more information, call 715-261-7230 or visit https://www.mcpl.us/events/10245.

Like this: Like Loading...