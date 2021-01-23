WESTON, WI – Intercity supports local Everest Special Olympian Adam Domino as he awaits the “plunge” benefiting Special Olympics Wisconsin. The event is being retooled so that it safe and fun for everyone, and a few brave employees from Intercity plan on making snow angels while wearing their swimsuits.

Adam Domino is a Special Olympian who chooses to make a difference in our community by using his talents and tough skin! Adam has been plunging into our local Arctic waters for the past 19 years and, once again this year, Adam will be taking the “plunge” on February 6.

We are encouraging customers and local community members to stop in and donate at least $1.00 for a Polar Bear. The bears will be displayed around the lobbies, and all proceeds will go to Adam Domino and Special Olympics Wisconsin-North Central Region. If you are unable to stop in at the bank, we are also accepting checks by mail, made payable to Special Olympics. Donations will be collected until March 1, 2021.

Since 1999, plungers and their supporters have raised over $20 million for Special Olympics Wisconsin athletes. Donations support the 19 different Olympic-type sports offered year-round, including National and World Games, as well as free health care screenings to ensure optimal health and performance during competition. The outcome? The opportunity for more than 9,000 individuals with intellectual disabilities to experience joy, pride and respect.

