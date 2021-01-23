Wausau Pilot & Review

The Wausau RiverWolves hockey team scored just a single goal Friday night in a home matchup against St. Louis, falling to the Jr. Blues by a final score of 6-1.

The first period of Friday’s game started aggressively as both teams were trying to get on the board first. At 8:17 minutes into the game Tony Andrews scored the first goal for the St. Louis Jr. Blues. Just 20 seconds after the first goal, another goal was netted by Ike Zeier, who was assisted by Joey Boccardi and Joey Solimando.

St. Louis scored another goal just before the end of the period. This goal was made by Jared Bratton with an assist from Vinny Servizzi, bringing the tally to 3-0 at the end of the first period.

The first goal of the second period was scored by RiverWolves forward Nolan Gifford, 5:34 minutes into the second period. Gifford’s goal was assisted by Trey Bociek and Brady Rothe. Gifford also took over the title as the team’s top point scorer on the season with the goal. This was the only goal scored during the second period, bringing the score to 3-1.

Tony Andrews, Trey Walton and Joey Solimando each scored in the final frame to give St. Louis a 6-1 win.

The RiverWolves will be back Saturday for game two against St. Louis with a 7:10 p.m. puck drop at Marathon Park. Reserve tickets online at www.riverwolveshockey.com.

