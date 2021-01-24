Response to COVID-19. For safe volunteer opportunities and safety guidelines, see United Way of Marathon County’s website and the Volunteer Connection section at https://www.unitedwaymc.org/. Please adhere to all recommendations from the Federal Government, Center for Disease Control and Marathon County Health Department.

Put Your Crafting Skills to Use! Faith in Action of Marathon County needs your help in making and donating homemade birthday cards. For many this may be the only birthday card they receive. Please include envelopes. No oversize, irregular or extra bulky cards please. Contact Jamie at 715-848-8783 or email WausauFIAinfo@gmail.com.

Virtually Help Your Community Be Prepared for Disaster. The Red Cross is looking for a volunteer Community Preparedness Educator. You will be trained to be a presenter on a virtual platform to help youth, adults and businesses to put plans in place prior to crisis. Contact Lee at lee.borofka@redcross.org.

Help Distribute Food in a Safe Way. The Neighbors’ Place is seeking volunteers to register food pantry guests and prepare grocery carts for guests to load into their own vehicles. Shifts are approximately M, T and Th from 10 am – 2 pm and W from 1 pm – 5 pm. Masks and gloves provided. Some inside and outside work depending on the job. Contact Bettina at 715-845-1966 x 306 or bettina@neighborsplace.org

In-Kind Donated Items Needed

Response to COVID-19. Please call the agency first and consider ordering online and having in-kind donations shipped to the specific agency. Please call ahead and arrange with the agency coordinator.

The Healing Touch of Music and Fragrance. North Central Health Care is in need of therapy supplies. Noise cancelling headphones are helpful. And vanilla fragrance for diffusers brings a calming effect. Contact Kathy at 715-848-4450 or volunteer@norcen.org.

Let’s Play Pool, Board Games and Card Games! The Boys and Girls Club would like to re-stock their game room. Ping-pong balls, a new set of pool balls, new pool sticks, board games and card games keep kids learning while having fun! Contact Mao at maot@bgclub.com.

