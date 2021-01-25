Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.

Dear editor,

I support Sheila Briggs for State Superintendent of Public Instruction. I met her last summer as she was making random telephone calls to announce her candidacy and we talked for 20 minutes. We discussed the challenges of public education in rural Wisconsin with virtual education and lack of internet access

or poor-quality access; and the difficulties many students have in adapting.

She was very personable, compassionate, appeared to be a good listener, and made statements like “we need to address and find solutions to these problems”-rather than telling me what she was going to do. This gave me the impression that she was a team player and favored a collaborative approach, which I believe is the approach needed to address the significant issues we face in public education.: collaboration with teachers, parents, students, school board members, local school district administrators and state-wide administrators.

Since that first conversation, I have had two more. I also listened to the webinar on January 7, 2021 involving all seven candidates and I thought that Sheila presented herself well in addressing the questions that were asked.

Sheila is well prepared for this position with past experiences as a teacher, principal, central office administrator and now as an Assistant State Superintendent. Her entire life’s work has been focused on equity and helping both educators and students thrive.

I will be voting for Sheila in the February 16, 2021 Spring Primary and I urge you to do the same!

Ron Alexander, Merrill

