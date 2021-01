Mosinee High School recently named their December Students of the Month.

Students, pictured from left to right: Olivia Canales, Duncan Butterfield, Abbi Martin, Brenna Dulak, Dominick Rogers, Ben Folwarski, and Trezia Sondelski.

Not pictured but also chosen are Tom Ruthe and Maddie Hessey.

Congratulations to all!

Editor’s note: All area school districts are welcome to submit school news to editor@wausaupilotandreview.com for publication. Photos are encouraged.

