My name is Recarey and it looks like it’s my time to shine!
I came to HSMC with some of my dog friends. You see, I was socialized a bit with other dogs but not much with people, so people can still be a bit scary but I am getting soooo much better. I have come really far since I arrived here and I am ready for my new adventure of finding my forever family.
I really love having other dogs around me and I would love to find a home with a dog friend, too. They really help bring me out of my shell.
I need a family who can be patient with me while I adjust to the home and continue to learn that new people aren’t scary. If you think you have the right home for me, fill out an adoption application. I could be your next best friend!