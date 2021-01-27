The Humane Society Pet of the Week is a service of PawSau Pet Sitters, providing loving care when you’re not there. Learn more here.

My name is Recarey and it looks like it’s my time to shine!

I came to HSMC with some of my dog friends. You see, I was socialized a bit with other dogs but not much with people, so people can still be a bit scary but I am getting soooo much better. I have come really far since I arrived here and I am ready for my new adventure of finding my forever family.

I really love having other dogs around me and I would love to find a home with a dog friend, too. They really help bring me out of my shell.

I need a family who can be patient with me while I adjust to the home and continue to learn that new people aren’t scary. If you think you have the right home for me, fill out an adoption application. I could be your next best friend!

