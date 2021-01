By Shereen Siewert

The Wausau West Warriors on Tuesday traveled to Marshfield to take on the Tigers and went home with a 44-41 win.

The Warriors and Tigers kept the game close, with West on top 10-9 in the first quarter and 15-14 at the half. But the Warriors pushed ahead in the second half.

West’s Max Helke was the top scorer for West, racking up 14 points, followed by Amillion Buggs, who added 13. Ben Stangel, Keagen Jirschle, Peter Fuchs and Tim Delaye also scored for West.

Freshman Keagen Jirschle takes a shot for Wausau West on Jan. 26, 2021. Photo courtesy of Wausau West Athletics

