Dear editor,

The state senate’s vote (18-13) to undo the state’s mask mandate is simply incomprehensible from a public health standpoint. Nearly all of the state’s health and medical community urged the senate not to do this but they went ahead anyway, even as our state’s COVID numbers have been among the nation’s highest.

It’s a clear case of political greed overcoming public safety and should not be forgotten by voters at the next election.

Jim Force, Wausau

