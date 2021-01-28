Wausau Pilot & Review

Grab your cocktail shakers and get ready to enjoy the fabulous flavors of Thin Mints in cocktail form, with this week’s featured drink.

The recipe comes from The Palms Supper Club and was created by Penny Borchardt.

Thin Mint Martini

1 oz. Cream de Menthe

1 oz. Godiva white chocolate liqueur

2 oz. Chocolate vodka

1 oz. Half and half

Chocolate syrup

To create the Thin Mint Martini, measure all ingredients except the chocolate syrup and pour into a shaker with ice. Combine, then strain and pour into a chilled martini glass rimmed with chocolate syrup and serve. For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.

