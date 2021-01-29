WAUSAU — Culver’s will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony at 9 a.m. on Monday, February 1 to celebrate the grand opening of their new location in Rib Mountain. This event will be held at 225577 Lilac Avenue.

Beginning in Sauk City, Culver’s prides itself on always using fresh, never frozen beef and whole, white meat chicken from family farms in the United States. The restaurant chain only uses farm-fresh dairy in their frozen custard and every single cheese curd comes from a Wisconsin dairy farm.

“We’re excited to open and continue to be an active part of our community,” said Liz Moens, franchise owner. “When Rib Mountain residents are looking for handcrafted meals and tasty frozen treats, we’ll be ready to safely serve them with the warm hospitality Culver’s is known for.”

Liz Moens (Gray) and Bud Gray, siblings and now business partners, grew up working in the family business which was started by their parents Charlie and Torri in 1996. They have enjoyed being a part of the Wausau community and are excited to branch out into a new area. The siblings, along with their parents, are proud of the family environment they have created at their businesses and look forward to sharing it with the Rib Mountain community.

Culver’s in Rib Mountain is open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. For more information, visit Culvers.com.

