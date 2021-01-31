Response to COVID-19. For safe volunteer opportunities and safety guidelines, see United Way of Marathon County’s website and the Volunteer Connection section at https://www.unitedwaymc.org/. Please adhere to all recommendations from the Federal Government, Center for Disease Control and Marathon County Health Department.

Do You Enjoy Crunching Numbers? This virtual Red Cross Disaster Service opportunity is for someone who loves spreadsheets. It can be done from home anywhere in the state. Perform capacity-building activities needed to enable effective service delivery and maintain inventory of client assistance cards and mission cards for the region. Contact Lee at lee.borofka@redcross.org.

Enjoy Facilitating Fun Activities? Program Leaders play an integral role within GiGi’s Playhouse programs as they facilitate educational and therapeutic skill development activities and connect with families.?Training and lesson plans provided for programs occurring weekly, bi-weekly or monthly. Wednesday after school hours and Saturdays too. Contact Nicki at 715 370 6652 or email nklatt@gigisplayhouse.org.

Deliver the Gift of a Warm Meal. Wausau Area Mobile Meals is looking for compassionate and caring people that enjoy meeting new people! Meals are picked up at Aspirus hospital at 11:00 am. Just a couple hours of your time can make such a difference! Contact Doris at 715-848-5848 or wamobilemeals@yahoo.com. Age 18+

In-Kind Donated Items Needed

Response to COVID-19. Please call the agency first and consider ordering online and having in-kind donations shipped to the specific agency. Please call ahead and arrange with the agency coordinator.

Wanted: Adult Bikes. Recycle your unused bike back into our community for those needing basic transportation to work. The Neighbors’ Place Wheels Again program is a bicycle-refurbishing program. To learn more or donate a bike, contact Bettina at 715-845-1966 or bettina@neighborsplace.org.

Support Young Artists in the Making. Oil pastels, acrylic paint, canvases and other painting supplies for Boys and Girls Club will bring the joy of creativity and expression! Contact Mao at maot@bgclub.com.

More Donation Opportunities! Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at www.unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com.

Like this: Like Loading...