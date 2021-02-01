Eunice E. Chamberlain

Eunice E. Chamberlain, 90, of Wausau, passed away on Friday, January 29th, 2021 in comfort and in the prayers of family and friends.

Eunice was born in Wausau to the late Ray and Laura (Hans) Erdman on March 7, 1930. She graduated from Wausau High School in 1948. She then proceeded to work various jobs as she raised her family. She married Calvin Chamberlain, son of the late Ralph and Genevieve Chamberlain, on March 27th, 1954 in Wausau.

Eunice was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Cal, and is survived by her loving family; their children, Deb (Tom) Rhoda of Brookfield, Kerry (Russ) Wende of DePere and Jeff (Cindy) Chamberlain of Sussex; four grandchildren, Dana (Adam) Brooks, Kelly (Donnie) Cox, Alexis (Chris) Lackey and Josh Chamberlain; six great-grandchildren; four extended grandchildren; seven extended great-grandchildren and one extended great-great grandchild. Besides her parents, Eunice was preceded in death by her sister Grace Ann and brother Don.

The family is having a private memorial service and inurnment.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a memorial in Eunice’s name be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation at Parkinson.org, the Marathon County Humane Society, or the Aspirus Hospice House.

A special thank you to all of Eunice’s care providers at Mountain Terrace, Aspirus Hospital, UW Madison Hospital, and Aspirus Hospice House.

Brainard Funeral Home – Wausau Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.brainardfuneral.com

Mary Knott

Mary Knott, 93, Weston, passed away peacefully on February 1st, 2021. Mary was born to Julia and William Sremanek on May 26th, 1927 in Folvark, Czechoslovakia.

Mary persevered through many tough times, but her hard work ethic coupled with her dry sense of humor made her a great daughter, spouse, mother, and friend. Mary’s career was in women’s apparel and retired from the Dress Barn in Weston, Wis at the age of 90.

Mary is survived by her Daughter Linda Knott, Son Jack (Barbara) Knott, four grandchildren, Erik Bugenhagen, Kirstin (Rob) Tarlock, Krystle (Daniel) Clark, Kendra Knott, and four great-grandchildren; Jack and Kylie Malovrh, Thor Bugenhagen, and Maya Tarlock. Besides her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her son William at the age of 5 and her husband Jack.

Mary will be greatly missed by her friends and family.

We would also like to extend a heartfelt Thank You to the entire staff at Pride TLC-Weston, as well as Ascension Hospice, both were very accommodating during this most difficult time.

Due to COVID-19, a private service for family only is being held at Brainard’s Funeral Home in Weston, Wisconsin. Family and friends may go to www.brainardfuneral.com to leave online condolences and words of remembrance.

Ruth E. Anklam

Ruth E. Anklam, of Wausau, entered into eternal life on Friday, January 29th ending her earthly battle of Colon Cancer. Ruth died at the age of 93 after a short stay at the Aspirus Hospice House.

Ruth Ella Martha Breitenfeldt was born August 10, 1927, in Wausau to the late Otto and Ella (Krueger) Breintenfeldt. She grew up in Wausau and attended high school at the Wausau High School and graduated in 1945.

On October 25, 1947, she was united in marriage to Donald E. Anklam. Donald preceded her in death on November 23, 2014.

Ruth’s first job was ironing and cleaning for other people. She then worked at Woolworths making Easter Baskets and working behind the candy counter and later worked at the Commonwealth Telephone Company. While raising her own kids, Ruth babysat for many other kids either before school or after or all day long. Later in life, she worked at Bob’s Bakery and at Wib’s PARK-N-SHOP. Ruth was instrumental in the Share Program in town, even winning the Jefferson Award for all her hard work there. She was so proud of this award! Those that were lucky enough to meet mom while she lived at Applegate Assisted Living got to appreciate her love for playing Sheepshead, King’s Corners, Bingo, and Triominoes and her love for helping out others with notes on where to be when and directions on how to find their way. And don’t forget all the coloring books she colored for each of her kids and her love for making banana bread for everyone!

Mom always commented that after having her first child if they were all that easy she would have a dozen and a dozen she had – 6 girls and 6 boys. One of the greatest loves in her life were babies, no matter whose it was! The mention of any of her grandkids or great-grandkids always brought a smile to her face and put a twinkle in her eyes all the way to the end! She loved you all so very much!

Survivors include her children, Susan (Jim Ostrowski – deceased) Anklam, Bruce (Linda), Nancy (Ron) Fenhaus, Clark (Kathy), Patti (Gary) Busche, Joyce (Peter) Reger, Kevin (Jenny), Vicki (Scott) Adams and Keith (Kris); 18 grandchildren, Tim, Alissa, Krista, Bethany, Sara, Becky, Lisa, Matt, Hillary, Donny, Nicki, Corey, Jon, Jenny, Ben, Liz, Kyler, and Kolton; and 23 great-grandchildren, Hannah, Garrett, Wyatt, Gabe, Lucy, Greta, Traxler, Elmer, Brogan, Brennan, Taylor, Teagan, Luke, Brianna, Conner, Brynn, Kylie, Jace, Bailey, Callie, Emily, Aubrey, Aaron, and another due this year. She is also survived by two daughters-in-law, Dorie Anklam and Barb Reynolds, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

In addition to her husband and parents, Ruth was preceded in death by her two sons Brian, and David; daughter Janel; grandson Bobbie Leigh; as well as her brother Lorenz and sisters Esther Traeger and Evelyn Woller.

We would like to give a special thank you to the staff at the Aspirus Hospice House for taking such great care of mom during her few days there! Also thank you to the staff at Applegate for all your care when mom lived there. A special word of thanks and appreciation to her special angels and guardians, who took time out of their busy schedules to help her. Mom never drove, so she had to rely on her unselfish transport crew, her schedule keepers, her patient advocates, and her eldercare support people. The rest of the family thanks Patti and Vicki, who were key transporters and shoppers for mom, and Joyce, who after helping Daddy with all his medical issues, took on the same duties with mom, keeping notes and records to assure her best care! All of you took extra special care of mom and dad in a way that the rest of us thank you so much for! To all the family who helped in any way, thank you!

Visitation will take place from 11:30 AM to 1:30 PM on Tuesday, February 9th at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 600 Stevens Dr., Wausau. Masks and social distancing are strongly encouraged.

A private family service will follow the visitation at 2:00 PM. Pastor Bruce Lamont will officiate. Burial will take place at Pine Grove Cemetery. Livestreaming of the service will be available on Ruth’s obituary page at www.helke.com, where a recording of the service will also be available for future viewing.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to St. Mark’s Lutheran Church at 600 Stevens Dr, Wausau, Wi 54401 or Wisconsin Valley Lutheran High School, 601 Maple Ridge Rd, Mosinee, WI 54455.

Julaine M. Loesel

Julaine “Jill” M. Petri-Loesel, 74, Merrill passed away Thursday, January 27, 2021 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

She was born November 7, 1946 in Wausau, daughter of the late Harold and Esther (Lambrecht) Petri. Jill married Richard “Dick” Loesel. He survives.

Jill was a proud homemaker for many years and cherished the time she was able to raise her children. She was also a bartender at many Wausau area bars. Jill then went on to be the owner/operator of Piggots Pub in Merrill. She had a passion to be outdoors and loved spending the day out on the water in the boat. Jill took to everyone like a motherly figure and will be fondly remembered as “Mom to All.”

Survivors include her husband, Richard “Dick” Loesel, Merrill, two children, Rebecca (Parish) Klawitter, Mulberry Grove, IL and William Hansen, Merrill, three grandchildren, Kyle T. Klawitter and Alexia S. and Bryce X. Hansen, two sisters, Janice (DuWayne) Revie, Weston and Joreen Jahsman, Wausau and a stepbrother, Jon Zuiker, VA.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed www.petersonkraemer.com

Willard “Willie” Cleveland Jr

On Thursday, January 28, 2021, Willard “Willie” Cleveland Jr., loving husband, father and grandfather, 69 years old, passed away peacefully at his home from his battle with cancer. Willie was born in Wausau on June 13, 1951 to the late Willard Sr. and Evelyn (Moeck) Cleveland.

In 1968, he joined the United States Army during the Vietnam War and was stationed in Korea and served for six years. In the summer of 1972, he met the “most beautiful woman in the world” Linda Gruna at Frank’s Hideout in the hollow. They were joined in marriage on November 25, 1972.

Survivors include, his loving wife of 48 years, Linda; three sons, Randy Cleveland, Daniel Cleveland and Bob (Julie) Cleveland; his five-grandchildren that meant the world to him, Austin, Aaron, Brianna, Trinton and Devin; and one great-grandchild, Kamiri. Let’s not forget his beloved dogs Chico and Izzy. In addition, he is survived by four brothers, John (Sue), Rodney (Mel), Clint and Clifford; and five sisters, Carol, Cindy, Lori, Linda and Julie. He has many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Willie was preceded in death by three brothers, Ronnie, Vernon and Bruce; and two sisters, JoAnn and Shirley.

Willie worked in the construction and production industries for many years. He finished his career and retired from Federal-Mogul in the summer of 2009. After retirement, Willie had more time to do the things he enjoyed, such as gardening. He loved fishing, hunting and in the summer you could find him on his Harley Davidson.

Along with being a died hard Green Bay Packer fan, he loved helping his neighbors with anything, if you needed a helping hand Willie would lend you his. The most disgusting food to Willie was Sunday weiners (hot dogs). He loved cooking for other’s but his grandchildren remember his smiley face pancakes the most.

He will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure of meeting him.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at Church of the Holy Name of Jesus, Wausau. Rev. Samuel Martin will preside. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until time of services at the church. Military honors will be conducted by the American Legion Montgomery-Plant-Dudley Post No. 10, Wausau. Social distancing will be observed and face masks will be required to attend. The funeral Mass will be livestreamed at 1:00 p.m. on the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home facebook page.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Dennis A. Lewandowski

Dennis A. Lewandowski, 77, Wausau, passed away with family by his side on Friday January 29, 2021 from Lewy Body Dementia at Our House Assisted Living, under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.

He was born July 29, 1943 in Wausau, son of the late Alexander and Aldine (Zahn) Lewandowski. He graduated from Wausau Newman High School and North Central Technical College. On May 25, 1968 he married his sweetheart Anita Morien at St. Florian Catholic Church, Hatley. She survives.

Prior to his retirement, he was employed at Marathon Press as an estimator, purchasing and customer service, his last employment had been at Sun Printing. Highlights of working at Marathon Press was the printing of the Packer Game Day Magazine and Fishing Hot Spot maps as well as visiting the local paper companies such as CW Papers and Wausau Papers. He was an avid fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers and Wisconsin Badgers.

He served as a Cub Scout Leader, Little League and Basketball Coach, volunteered for the Festival of Trees and was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church for over 50 years, serving as an usher and Eucharistic Minister.

Dennis was a loyal father and grandfather who enjoyed attending many sports games and dance recitals. He was one of the original founders of the Wausau RC Sportsman Club and enjoyed Monday night training at the field. His most famous quote: “Always fly three times higher, so you have time to recover before you crash”.

Dennis played inter-church dartball with his father, sons and grandson-the league nicknaming him “Dead Eye Denny”. He enjoyed competing for the high batting title and team championships. But most of all enjoyed the camaraderie between players across the league.

Survivors include his wife, Anita, Wausau, children, Renee (Carl) Makuch, Verona, Randal (Stephanie) Lewandowski, Wausau, Rodney (Jennifer) Lewandowski, Verona, Ryan (Michelle) Lewandowski, Eden Prairie, MN; grandchildren, Maxwell, Ariana, Declan, Brendan (Sarah), Steven, Molly, Leora, Natalie, Avery, Ella; sister, Susan (Ervin) Draeger, Wausau.

The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Thursday February 4, 2021 at St. Michael Catholic Church. Rev. Joseph Richards will preside. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at the church. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund is being established.

Social distancing protocols will be observed, and masks will be required for all in attendance. The funeral service will be livestreamed on the Peterson/Kraemer Facebook page and a recorded version will be available to watch on the website on Friday.

Delphine G. Bothner

Delphine Bothner, 101 of Wausau died Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at Milestone Senior Living in Eagle River, Wisconsin. She was in the company of friends and family when she passed.

She was born August 30, 1919 in the town of Marathon, daughter of the late John and Josephine (Starzinski) Piekarski. She married Conrad Kumbera with whom she had her only child, James. Later she would go on to marry Ewald Bothner after losing her first husband.

Delphine had a long career working at Sears of which she spoke proudly of throughout her retirement. She stayed active helping with funeral luncheons at her church Holy Name of Jesus Parish. She enjoyed traveling whether it be to see her family, Hawaii or a local casino.

Survivors include, her granddaughters Jamie (Ben) Stauber and Jennifer (Joseph) Tanner, five grandchildren, Martin, Lilly, Myriam, James, and Axel, niece Jacky Gertschen, numerous great nieces and nephews and cousin Katie Rheinschmidt, with whom she became close to in her years in Eagle River.

Besides her parents and husbands she was preceded in death by her son, James Kumbera, daughter-in-law Frances Kumbera, sister Leona Mullen and special friend Frederick Nummi (2016).

The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, February 5, 2021 at St. Michael Catholic Church, Wausau. Rev. Msgr. Mark Pierce will preside. Burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Visitation will be on Friday from 10:30 a.m. until time of services at the church. Social distancing will be observed and face masks will be required to attend.

The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to all the staff at Milestone Assisted Living, for their outstanding care and devotion they shared with Delphine during her stay with them.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Yvonne J Guske

Yvonne J Guske, 87 of Schofield died on Wednesday January 27th at Mount View Care Center, Wausau.

She was born May 24, 1933 in Loyal, Wisconsin, daughter of the late Florence Theresa Schuld.

On February 5th, 1952 she married William Guske Jr. in Milwaukee. He preceded her in death on November 8th, 2020.

Survivors include her two daughters, Candice Guske, Wausau and Linda (Timothy)Sann, Mosinee; Four Grandchildren,

Jason Wadinski, Nicole Sann, Hatti and Shannon Guske; six Great Grandchildren, Devin, Alexander, Katelyn, Cameron, Kaylin and William.

Besides her mother she was preceded in death by one one sister.

Private entombment will be held at Memorial Chapel Mausoleum, Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau.

Thomas E. Pflieger

Thomas E. Pflieger, 79 of Hatley, died on Friday, January 29, 2021 at Cedar Creek Manor, Kronenwetter.

Thomas was born on November 17, 1941 in Wausau, the son of Lawrence and Marion (Durand) Pflieger.

Thomas was a United States Air Force Veteran serving from August 22, 1960 to December 8, 1968. He was a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 388 and the American Legion Post 471.

On October 16, 1993, Thomas was united in marriage to Janice Esker at St. Florian’s Catholic Church, Hatley.

Thomas worked in the shipping department at Kraft Foods, Wausau for 30 years until his retirement. He was a former member of the Hatley Senior’s Social Club and also volunteered at St. Clare’s Hospital. Thomas was an avid fan of the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin Badgers and especially enjoyed attending his great-nieces and nephews sporting events.

Thomas is survived by his wife, Janice; siblings, Jerome (Betsy), Richard (Eunice), John (Mary), Lawrence (Ella), Eugene (Mary), Mark (Mary), David (Toni), Mary Davis and Kathleen (Howard) Mathis and many other relatives and friends.

Thomas was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Patrick (Carol) and Joseph at birth.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11AM on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at St. Florian’s Catholic Church, Hatley. Fr. Greg Bohren will preside. Burial will be in the Parish cemetery where military rites will be conducted. Visitation will be on Saturday, May 15th, 2021, from 9AM until the time of Mass at the church.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.

Thank you for the wonderful care from Linda, Kaye, Cathy and the entire staff at Cedar Creek Manor; Dr. Bart Isaacson at Marshfield Medical Center, Weston and Bernie, Shana and Shellie with Palliative Care and Hospice at Aspirus.

