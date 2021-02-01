By Shereen Siewert

A 29-year-old woman will be summoned into court this month to face three felony charges in connection with the near-fatal overdose of a Wausau man in September.

Allison L. Burgess, of Wausau, faces charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, manufacturing or delivering heroin and possession of methamphetamine. The charges were filed Jan. 27 in Marathon County Circuit Court. Burgess, who is not in custody, will make an initial appearance Feb. 1 in front of Judge Suzanne O’Neill.

The overdose was reported late the night of Sept. 16 at a home in the 700 block of Jackson Street by a 35-year-old man who called 911 after a group of people administered three doses of Narcan to a man who was unresponsive. Police say Burgess performed CPR on the man until EMTs arrived and transported him to Aspirus Wausau Hospital for emergency treatment. The man survived.

Police say they searched the home and discovered fentanyl, methamphetamine, prescription pills and drug paraphernalia that included a loaded syringe that tested positive for fentanyl.

In a follow-up interview, Burgess allegedly admitted she and the man were looking for heroin the night of the overdose and that she drove a group of friends to a convenience store parking lot where they purchased the drugs. From there, Burgess allegedly drove the group to the Jackson Street home and divided up the heroin.

Burgess faces up to 28 1/2 years in the Wisconsin Prison System if she is convicted on all three charges. A mugshot was not available at the time of publication.

