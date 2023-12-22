Featured wausau area businesses
Business of the Year: Granite View Market
Wausau Pilot & Review This year, we had the good fortune to highlight more than 25 locally-owned organizations in our weekly business feature. Each of those businesses, from gift shops to restaurants to nonprofit organizations to financial institutions, plays an integral role in the ongoing success of our community. We delighted in hearing about their…Keep reading
Business of the Week: The Mill Yard
Wausau Pilot & Review This week’s featured Wausau area business is The Mill Yard, a premier bar and grill that has drawn a strong following for its delicious fish fry, broasted chicken, and daily food and drink specials. The Mill Yard, 238532 County Road W, is just a few miles north of Wausau, and is…Keep reading
Business of the Week: AGP Drywall
Wausau Pilot & Review This week’s featured Wausau-area business is AGP Drywall, a company that is on a mission to ensure you fall in love with your home. AGP Drywall specializes in creating stylish, contemporary spaces that cater to each homeowner’s individual needs and preferences. Whether you’re seeking professional drywall services for a new home,…Keep reading
Business of the Week: Design Theory 19
Wausau Pilot & Review This week’s featured Wausau business is Design Theory 19, located at 632 N. Third St. in the city’s downtown district. Founded in 2007, Design Theory 19 evolved from a retail design store to a multidisciplinary interior design firm. In 2019 when the previous owner retired, Mindy Hoppe, principal designer, bought the…Keep reading
Business of the Week: Uncommon Pints
Wausau Pilot & Review This week’s featured Wausau-area business is Uncommon Pints, a delightful taproom in Rothschild serving up dozens of brews including a wide range of Wisconsin-based taps and even a gluten-free option. Uncommon Pints, 27 Brown Blvd., is at the site of a former bank that has been renovated into a comfortable, cozy…Keep reading
Business of the Week: Central Wisconsin School of Ballet
Wausau Pilot & Review This week’s featured Wausau business is Central Wisconsin School of Ballet, 124 N. Third Ave., which has offered dance instruction to beginners and professionals alike for decades, along with nationally recognized and award-winning performances. The school, located in the historic Mary Poor Chapel, houses three studios that feature the safest and…Keep reading
Nonprofit Spotlight: Asset Builders
Wausau Pilot & Review This week’s featured nonprofit organization is Asset Builders of America, which has been instrumental in teaching financial capability and economic empowerment to youth and families for more than 20 years. Asset Builders will be hosting a family-friendly Financial Wellness Conference on Oct. 14 in Wausau, together with the Get Smart Wausau…Keep reading
Business of the Week: Forward Beverage Co.
Wausau Pilot & Review This week’s featured business brings something entirely new to downtown Wausau. At first glance, Forward Beverage Co., which officially opened its doors in early September, appears to be a cocktail lounge similar to others in the downtown area. But make no mistake – this is no ordinary bar. The craft cocktails…Keep reading
Business of the Week: Denyon Homes
Wausau Pilot & Review This week’s featured Wausau business is Denyon Homes, owned and operated by Heath and Traci Tappe. The couple launched Denyon Homes to continue the family tradition of building homes in central Wisconsin, creating a new generation of quality homes. Building on their 20 years of established history, the Tappes and their…Keep reading
Business of the Week: Tommy’s Express Car Wash
Wausau Pilot & Review This week’s featured Wausau business is Tommy’s Express Car Wash, which opened its first metro location in December 2019 in Weston. The Wausau location, on Bridge Street, opened in July 2020. Corey Heinz, general manager of Tommy’s Express in Wausau and Weston, said that compared with traditional car washes Tommy’s employs…Keep reading
Business of the Week: Weld Riley, S.C.
Wausau Pilot & Review This week’s featured business is Weld Riley, S.C., a law firm in downtown Wausau that longtime residents will remember as the former Mallery & Zimmerman, S.C. The Wausau office joined the Weld Riley fold in July 2021, adding to the firm’s offices in Eau Claire, Black River Falls and Menomonie. Weld…Keep reading
Business of the Week: Crystal Nail Spa
Wausau Pilot & Review This week’s featured Wausau-area business is Crystal Nail Spa, a recently-opened salon that puts an an emphasis on personalized service, custom nail art and on-trend design. Co-owned by Amanda Krcma and her daughter, Linh Nguyen, members of the Crystal team analyze the overall health of your nails and recommend the best…Keep reading
Business of the Week: Granite View Market
Wausau Pilot & Review Today’s featured Wausau business is Granite View Market, a one-stop shopping destination in Rib Mountain that carries a wide range of wine, beer and spirits, along with locally-produced meats, bakery items, coffee and cheeses from throughout the region. Make no mistake: This is no ordinary liquor store. What began as an…Keep reading
Business of the Week: The Jonnee Bauer Agency, LLC – American Family Insurance
Wausau Pilot & Review The Jonnee Bauer Agency: Multiple awards, strong record of community service This week’s featured business is The Jonnee Bauer Agency, LLC – American Family Insurance. President Jonnee Bauer has been an insurance agency business owner for 18 years and is passionate about creating a legacy for her two daughters, Michelle and…Keep reading
Business of the Week: Cedar Creek Grill House
Wausau Pilot & Review This week’s featured Wausau-area business is Cedar Creek Grill House, an independent restaurant inside the Holiday Inn & Suites. Longtime locals will recall this as the former home of Green Mill, 1000 Imperial Ave., Rothschild, but the Cedar Creek Grill House team has completely renovated the space. Gone are the dark…Keep reading
Business of the Week: State Park Speedway
Wausau Pilot & Review This week’s featured Wausau business is State Park Speedway in Rib Mountain, a storied track in which several racing greats have competed and gone on to enormous success. Dick Trickle and Dave Marcis are just two of the NASCAR giants who raced at State Park Speedway, and the action at the…Keep reading
Business of the Week: Magnolia Soap and Bath Co.
Wausau Pilot & Review This week’s featured Wausau business is creating an enormous amount of buzz and excitement to the area. Magnolia Soap and Bath Co. will open to the public June 2 at 320 N. Third St. in downtown Wausau, the first to launch in Wisconsin. The company was founded By Magen Bynum in…Keep reading
Business of the Week: Brainard Funeral Home and Cremation Center
Wausau Pilot & Review Choosing a funeral home is one of the most important steps of the funeral planning process, and choosing the right one can ease the process when a loved one passes away. This week’s featured Wausau business has been serving families in the area for nearly 150 years, establishing meaningful connections with…Keep reading
Business of the Week: Wausau Woodchucks
Wausau Pilot & Review This week’s featured business is the Wausau Woodchucks, the Northwoods League collegiate baseball team that calls historic Athletic Park its home field. Mark Macdonald was looking for something in his retirement that would bring him back to Wisconsin and give back to the community when he purchased the team in 2012.…Keep reading
Business of the week: bantr
Wausau Pilot & Review This week’s featured business is a growing organization that provides comfortable, modern living spaces across Wisconsin, with three locations in the Wausau metro area. Founder Austin Lokre said his company, bantr, was borne out of a passion for people and a desire to form human connections in the hospitality and housing…Keep reading
Business of the Week: Monk Botanical Gardens
Wausau Pilot & Review This week’s featured Wausau organization is Monk Botanical Gardens, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. The Gardens, 1800 N. First Ave., was established in 2003 as a nonprofit when Robert W. Monk donated 21 acres of land to a group of committed volunteers to create his vision of a…Keep reading
Business of the Week: Borregaard USA
Wausau Pilot & Review This week’s featured Wausau-area business has a long, storied history in the area and has been a significant force in the local economy. Borregaard USA, 100 Grand Ave., Rothschild, is part of Borregaard, a leading international producer of lignosulfonates, chemicals derived from lignin. Lignin is a major constituent of wood and…Keep reading
Business of the Week: House of Colour Wausau
Wausau Pilot & Review When it comes to clothing and makeup, colors are an interesting thing. What looks stunning on one person can look drab on another. Certain colors can literally make you look like you’re coming down with the flu, while others can make you look younger, fresher, and more vibrant. But what can…Keep reading
Spotlight: YMCA’s Father Daughter Dance is back after 2-year hiatus in Wausau
Wausau Pilot & Review This week’s special feature centers on an event, rather than an organization. After a two-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Woodson YMCA’s cherished Father Daughter Dance is back – to the delight of many people throughout the community. The semi-formal fundraiser, a 30-plus year tradition in Wausau, draws hundreds…Keep reading