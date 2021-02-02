(Rhinelander, WI)-In accordance with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) guidelines, several Ascension Wisconsin COVID-19 vaccination clinics have expanded access to include adults age 65 and older this week.

66-year old Pam and 69-year old Steve Winchell of Rhinelander were among the first patients to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at the initial community vaccination clinic conducted by Ascension Medical Group Wisconsin (AMG-WI) on the campus of Ascension St. Mary’s Hospital in Rhinelander on Monday, February 1.

Another community vaccination clinic at Howard Young Medical Center, part of Ascension Wisconsin will begin providing Woodruff area patients of AMG-WI the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, February 2.

AMG-WI has been reviewing medical records for all existing patients and identifying those who fit the eligible criteria. AMG-WI has been and will continue to proactively and personally contact eligible patients over the coming weeks by text, email and phone. Please do not call Ascension Wisconsin hospitals or clinics regarding vaccinations. AMG-WI will contact eligible patients.

“Our goal is to safely vaccinate as many individuals as quickly as possible. Our doctors, nurses, clinicians and associates have worked tirelessly throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. We are excited to begin this critical next phase of vaccinations,” said Dr. Gregory Brusko, Chief Clinical Officer, Ascension Wisconsin. “We continue to collaborate closely with local and state health officials to ensure we’re doing everything we can to get as many people vaccinated as safely and efficiently as possible. We encourage everyone to get vaccinated when it is made available to them.”

Appointments for the vaccine are scheduled in advance. No walk-in vaccinations are available at this time, but this may be adjusted in the future as additional vaccine doses become available.

“Our overarching goals for vaccine distribution remain to strengthen and protect the healthcare workforce, support those persons with highest risk of exposure and assist those individuals with vulnerable conditions,” added Susan Moore, MD, Medical Director of Primary Care Services for the North Region of AMG-WI.

Ascension Wisconsin continues to vaccinate frontline healthcare workers, first responders, police and fire personnel, community health centers and dental office staff, and Ascension affiliated and non-affiliated Group 1a individuals. As of the end of January, Ascension Wisconsin has administered approximately 31,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses across the state.

“We are phasing the rollout to include additional Group 1b individuals based on CDC and DHS guidance and based on availability of COVID-19 vaccine,” added Dr. Moore. “We will continue to provide updates as additional vaccination opportunities through our health system become available.”

For additional information, please visit:

https://healthcare.ascension.org/COVID-19/vaccinations.

